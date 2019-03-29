Enel Chile (ENIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,816,666 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 587% from the previous session’s volume of 264,404 shares.The stock last traded at $5.18 and had previously closed at $5.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 629,118 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 540,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 363,105 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

