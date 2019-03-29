Empyrean Energy (EME) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.65 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.65 ($0.11). Approximately 95,785 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 990,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. The company has a market cap of $38.19 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00.

About Empyrean Energy (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

