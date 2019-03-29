Emerald Crypto Hits Market Cap of $109,394.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $109,394.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016750 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

AdCoin (ACC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000497 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

