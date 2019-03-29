Embraer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (ERJ)

Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,110 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,306% compared to the typical daily volume of 577 put options.

Shares of ERJ opened at $18.99 on Friday. Embraer has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of -0.27.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Embraer had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Embraer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Embraer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Aviation, and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

