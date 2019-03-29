Ellington Financial (EFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

EFC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

EFC opened at $17.78 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $533.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $36.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 881,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after buying an additional 83,124 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 462,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,560,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 351,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,116,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.