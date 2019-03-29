Ellaism (ELLA) Market Capitalization Hits $139,221.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $139,221.00 and approximately $364.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.84 or 0.03444419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00119489 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 18,379,221 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

