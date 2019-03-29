Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target upped by Barclays from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.71.

EW opened at $188.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.60, for a total value of $876,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,518 shares of company stock valued at $23,283,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

