Ecofin Ltd. Grows Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (AY)

Ecofin Ltd. raised its stake in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. Atlantica Yield accounts for about 3.7% of Ecofin Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ecofin Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Atlantica Yield worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Atlantica Yield PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Yield’s payout ratio is 352.38%.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

