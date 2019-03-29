ECC Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. Over the last seven days, ECC has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $1,501.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00040566 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007601 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013766 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00159453 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002620 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000335 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00048865 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

