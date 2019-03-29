Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 151.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.38. 36,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,995. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In related news, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 37,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $2,860,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $967,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,455. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

