Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.05% of Eagle Materials worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,465.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 721,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after acquiring an additional 705,658 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,958,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 504,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 474,200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,648,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $73.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.48%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $184,867.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Shares Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/eagle-materials-inc-exp-shares-bought-by-aurora-investment-counsel.html.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.