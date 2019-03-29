Dynex Capital (DX) Now Covered by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.59. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,583.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,542 shares of company stock valued at $186,098 over the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 264,954 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 703,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,329,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 544,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.