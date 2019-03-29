Dynex Capital (DX) Now Covered by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.
Dynex Capital stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.59. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $6.82.
In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,583.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,542 shares of company stock valued at $186,098 over the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 264,954 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 703,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,329,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 544,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.
About Dynex Capital
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
