DXC Technology Co (DXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.42.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Monday, January 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 3,925.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 1,365.1% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).
