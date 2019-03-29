DS Smith’s (SMDS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMDS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 469 ($6.13).
Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 327.30 ($4.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 542.45 ($7.09). The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75.
About DS Smith
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
