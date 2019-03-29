DS Smith’s (SMDS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMDS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 327.30 ($4.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.58. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 542.45 ($7.09). The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. DS Smith’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.