Dorman Products (DORM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

DORM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. CL King lowered shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

Dorman Products stock opened at $87.78 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $41,269,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $23,967,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $18,465,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,052,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,708,000 after purchasing an additional 136,304 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,103 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

