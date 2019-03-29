Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 6,520 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

