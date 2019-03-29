Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.20. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $9.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $238.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.90.

DPZ stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $225.25 and a 52-week high of $305.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.88%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total transaction of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,065,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $512,206,000 after purchasing an additional 699,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $116,931,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,078 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,744,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 554,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 153,951 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

