Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) Price Hits $0.0013

Distributed Credit Chain (CURRENCY:DCC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Distributed Credit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, DEx.top and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Distributed Credit Chain has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Distributed Credit Chain has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $13,624.00 worth of Distributed Credit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Distributed Credit Chain alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00043742 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000320 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain Profile

DCC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2015. Distributed Credit Chain’s total supply is 3,422,933,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,016,433,690 tokens. The official website for Distributed Credit Chain is dcc.finance . Distributed Credit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Dark_Crave . The official message board for Distributed Credit Chain is medium.com/@dcc.finance2018 . The Reddit community for Distributed Credit Chain is /r/dccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Distributed Credit Chain Token Trading

Distributed Credit Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, DEx.top, BitForex, FCoin, IDEX, Kyber Network and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Distributed Credit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Distributed Credit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Distributed Credit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Distributed Credit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Distributed Credit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.