Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) PT Lowered to GBX 380 at Peel Hunt

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 380 ($4.97) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has an add rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 344 ($4.49) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 377.50 ($4.93).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 352.90 ($4.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300.70 ($3.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386.60 ($5.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

