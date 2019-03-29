Diploma PLC (DPLM) Receives GBX 1,349.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,360 ($17.77).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Diploma from GBX 1,435 ($18.75) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Diploma in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,325 ($17.31) price target on the stock.

In other Diploma news, insider Nigel Lingwood sold 115,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,261 ($16.48), for a total transaction of £1,459,267.03 ($1,906,790.84). Also, insider Johnny Thomson bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,349 ($17.63) per share, for a total transaction of £296,780 ($387,795.64).

LON DPLM traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,455 ($19.01). 46,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,194. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,066 ($13.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,486 ($19.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

