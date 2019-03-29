Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 77,503 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,019,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $55,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 26.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,852,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,199,000 after buying an additional 174,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 103.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,976,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,986,000 after buying an additional 1,003,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $19.40 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.69 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

In other news, VP Kent Daryl Rigdon sold 1,538 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $30,898.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,128 shares in the company, valued at $22,661.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

