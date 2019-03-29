Diamond Trading Down 5.9% This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00023031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $14,689.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,161,184 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

