Diageo (DGE) Given “Sell” Rating at Investec

Investec reissued their sell rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,550 ($33.32).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target (up from GBX 3,200 ($41.81)) on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,280 ($42.86) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,625 ($34.30) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,040 ($39.72).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,132 ($40.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,345.50 ($30.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,143.50 ($41.08).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported GBX 77 ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Diageo will post 13579.9995156123 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other Diageo news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 47,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,961 ($51.76), for a total value of £1,897,477.44 ($2,479,390.36). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,061 ($40.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,264.70 ($10,799.29). Insiders have purchased 3,151 shares of company stock worth $11,812,769 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

