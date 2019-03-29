Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Adler Real Estate (ADL) a €20.00 Price Target

Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADL. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 30th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.23) price target on Adler Real Estate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.72 ($21.77).

Adler Real Estate stock opened at €13.32 ($15.49) on Friday. Adler Real Estate has a 1-year low of €12.12 ($14.09) and a 1-year high of €16.10 ($18.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28.

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of Germany's leading property companies. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly by making acquisitions. ADLER owns almost 50,000 residential units. These are mostly located in northern and western Germany and offer affordable homes to tenants with medium to low incomes.

