Desjardins Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

SMU.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE SMU.UN opened at C$12.02 on Tuesday.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.