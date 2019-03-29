Designer Brands Inc (DSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DSW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on DSW shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Designer Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Designer Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Designer Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Designer Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Designer Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of DSW traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,046. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Designer Brands has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Designer Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Designer Brands will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Designer Brands’s payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

In related news, CEO Roger Rawlins sold 21,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $649,470.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Designer Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Designer Brands in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Designer Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Designer Brands by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Designer Brands by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Designer Brands Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

