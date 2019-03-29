Dermira (DERM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Dermira, Inc. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on bringing medical dermatology products to dermatologists and their patients. The Company markets topical small molecule therapeutics that target acne, sebaceous gland hyperactivity, and inflammatory skin diseases. Its late-stage product candidates comprise Cimzia which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; DRM04 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hyperhidrosis or excessive sweating; and DRM01 which has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of acne. Dermira, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DERM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dermira from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Dermira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Dermira from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Dermira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Dermira in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.36.

DERM opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.70. Dermira has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $706.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.05. Dermira had a negative net margin of 523.25% and a negative return on equity of 309.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dermira will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Dermira by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

