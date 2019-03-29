Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Insider Christian S. Kendall Purchases 150,000 Shares

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) insider Christian S. Kendall purchased 150,000 shares of Denbury Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,751,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DNR stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 3.58. Denbury Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.65 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital set a $2.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $3.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Denbury Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

