Delphi Management Inc. MA Trims Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)

Delphi Management Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,476 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,850,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 139,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 488,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,261,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $11,011,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $333.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.08 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

