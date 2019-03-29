Delphi Management Inc. MA Purchases New Holdings in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI)

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVTI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stephens set a $25.00 target price on Covenant Transportation Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Covenant Transportation Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ CVTI opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.64. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $272.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 4.80%. Equities analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

