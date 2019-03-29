Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

TACO opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $376.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.01 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,225,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,498,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,498,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,495,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,284 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

