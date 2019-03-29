Debitcoin Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (DBTC)

Debitcoin (CURRENCY:DBTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Debitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Debitcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Debitcoin has a total market cap of $45,362.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Debitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.01497032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018273 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00001613 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001587 BTC.

About Debitcoin

Debitcoin (DBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2016. Debitcoin’s total supply is 25,999,629 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,629 coins. The official website for Debitcoin is debitcoin.xyz . The Reddit community for Debitcoin is /r/debitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Debitcoin’s official Twitter account is @debitcoinxyz

Buying and Selling Debitcoin

Debitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Debitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

