DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (DVDCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

DVDCY stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

About DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

