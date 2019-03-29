DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading 180.2% Higher This Week

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $70,826.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000947 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 180.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $726.70 or 0.17681219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00060283 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00001347 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00023314 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,773,083 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

