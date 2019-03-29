Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Insider Sells $8,676,558.72 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $8,676,558.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DRI opened at $121.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.38 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,992,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 21,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/darden-restaurants-inc-dri-insider-sells-8676558-72-in-stock.html.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.