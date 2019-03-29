Danone (BN) PT Set at €80.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danone presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.69 ($84.52).

Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

