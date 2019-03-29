DA Davidson Analysts Give CarGurus (CARG) a $54.00 Price Target

DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CARG has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a P/E/G ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.97. CarGurus has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $57.25.

In other news, insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 176,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $7,250,407.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,531,761 shares of company stock worth $98,494,783 over the last 90 days. 51.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.