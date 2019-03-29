D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 60,545 Shares of Apergy Corp (APY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,545 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apergy were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apergy by 583.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Apergy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Apergy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Apergy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Apergy in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $37,300.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,128 shares of company stock valued at $47,064.

Several research firms have weighed in on APY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cowen set a $42.00 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Apergy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. Apergy had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

