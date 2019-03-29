D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,435 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.81% of Avon Products worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVP. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Avon Products by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after buying an additional 3,740,181 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avon Products by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after buying an additional 3,740,181 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP bought a new position in Avon Products during the 3rd quarter worth $5,321,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avon Products by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,003,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avon Products by 9.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,240,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Avon Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avon Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NYSE:AVP opened at $3.02 on Friday. Avon Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 149.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.21.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

