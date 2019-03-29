D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,763 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Vocera Communications worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCRA. Chardan Capital downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.71 and a beta of 0.26. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.82 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 31,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $1,016,064.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,019.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $402,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,110 shares of company stock worth $5,058,326. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

