Cytokinetics (CYTK) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cytokinetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $10.44.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 337.42% and a negative return on equity of 168.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,436.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $59,295. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

