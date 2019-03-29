Cybg (CBBYF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CBBYF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cybg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cybg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of CBBYF opened at $2.53 on Thursday. Cybg has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

