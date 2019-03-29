CWM Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.19. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $756.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.26 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donna M. Easterly sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $225,589.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,148.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce J. Nordstrom sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $315,266.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,132,062. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

