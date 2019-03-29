CWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on PerkinElmer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.99.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $111,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,603.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $148,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,847,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $95.25 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $756.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.15 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

