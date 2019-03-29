CWM Advisors LLC Raises Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.32 and a 1 year high of $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $141,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,970.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $62,145.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,193.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,973. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

