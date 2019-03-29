CWM Advisors LLC Buys 728 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,421,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,927,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,771,000 after buying an additional 223,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,375,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $122,785,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,045,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,239,000 after buying an additional 320,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $109.35 and a one year high of $247.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 14,247 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $2,000,706.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $301,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Zelman & Associates cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

