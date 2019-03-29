CrowdCoin (CRC) Market Capitalization Hits $36,431.00

CrowdCoin (CURRENCY:CRC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, CrowdCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One CrowdCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. CrowdCoin has a total market cap of $36,431.00 and $0.00 worth of CrowdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003942 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00001600 BTC.

About CrowdCoin

CrowdCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CrowdCoin’s total supply is 5,095,340 coins and its circulating supply is 4,745,340 coins. CrowdCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrowdCoin_CRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdCoin’s official website is crowdcoin.site . The Reddit community for CrowdCoin is /r/CrowdCoinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CrowdCoin

CrowdCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

