Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.00 and last traded at C$25.05. 1,232,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,871,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight Capital downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.57.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -766.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cronos Group (CRON) Stock Price Down 7.4%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/cronos-group-cron-stock-price-down-7-4.html.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.