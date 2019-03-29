Cronos Group (CRON) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Cronos Group Inc (TSE:CRON)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.00 and last traded at C$25.05. 1,232,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,871,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.06.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight Capital downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Cronos Group from C$17.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -766.97.
Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.
