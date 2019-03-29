Crocs (CROX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,075,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 1,430,250 shares.The stock last traded at $25.54 and had previously closed at $25.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get Crocs alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Crocs had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $267,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Hart sold 25,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,128,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,624,000 after acquiring an additional 327,728 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Crocs by 29.2% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Crocs by 35.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,192,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 310,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Crocs (CROX) Sees Strong Trading Volume” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/crocs-crox-sees-strong-trading-volume.html.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.