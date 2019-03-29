Critical Comparison: Walker Innovation (WLKR) & Quarterhill (QTRH)

Walker Innovation (OTCMKTS:WLKR) and Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Walker Innovation and Quarterhill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A Quarterhill 0 1 0 0 2.00

Quarterhill has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.18%.

Dividends

Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Walker Innovation does not pay a dividend. Quarterhill pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Walker Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Quarterhill shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.7% of Walker Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Walker Innovation and Quarterhill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker Innovation N/A N/A N/A Quarterhill -63.46% -12.75% -10.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Walker Innovation and Quarterhill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quarterhill $77.40 million 1.70 -$49.12 million ($0.24) -4.63

Walker Innovation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quarterhill.

About Walker Innovation

Walker Innovation Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes intellectual property assets. The company develops, licenses, and enforces intellectual property rights patented technologies; and monetizes its intellectual property through the sale of select patent assets. Its patent portfolio consists of approximately 185 issued patents, as well as 8 pending patent applications, and various foreign counterpart patents and applications. The company's patents describe inventions in areas, including authentication techniques, Internet search, social networking, advertising, online transactions, and others; and retains patent attorneys to work on various stages of the patent procurement process, from ideation, through drafting, prosecution, and appeals. The company was formerly known as Patent Properties, Inc. and changed its name to Walker Innovation Inc. in July 2015. Walker Innovation Inc. is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc. focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications. Its Mobility segment provides automated truck weigh stations; toll road systems and equipment; traffic management and safety systems; VectorSense, a tire sensor suite; Vehicle Information-In-Motion, a traffic intelligence system; integrated traffic control systems; permanent and portable slow speed weigh-in-motion systems; portable wheel load scales; traffic data collection products; vehicle and axle detection equipment; and automated vehicle identification, and other hardware and software products. It serves intelligent transportation systems industry through salespeople, distributors, agents, other contractors, and systems integrators, as well as directly. Its Factory segment creates and licenses enterprise asset management (EAM) software solutions to asset intensive industries through its salesforce, as well as Internet. It offers WorkAlign, a product suite, which consists of integrated products, such as scheduler, IIoT, mobile for EAM, maintenance budgeting, warranty tracker, and analytics; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc. and changed its name to Quarterhill Inc. in June 2017. Quarterhill Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

